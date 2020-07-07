Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Up 3%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.68, approximately 410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

