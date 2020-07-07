Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Drops By 16.8%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 903,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 471,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,818. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.23.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 175.96%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

