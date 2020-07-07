Short Interest in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Declines By 22.2%

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IBKC stock remained flat at $$43.08 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

