Short Interest in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declines By 16.2%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 944,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 398,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 45.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 128,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

