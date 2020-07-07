Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreases By 13.8%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 5,078,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

