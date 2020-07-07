Short Interest in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Decreases By 16.8%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.61. 247,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 692,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,675,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,887,000 after buying an additional 197,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

