Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declines By 14.9%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.02. 2,991,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,041. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

