Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 0.7%

Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.10 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.88 ($0.21), 242,366 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and a PE ratio of -15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.88.

About Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

