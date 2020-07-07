SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $542.00 and last traded at $527.60, approximately 964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.42.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

