SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to report $112.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $137.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $414.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $645.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $676.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $724.80 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $805.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 221,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.