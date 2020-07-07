Spectiv (SIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,227.20

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $9,227.20 and $59.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.01991721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00180938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00062958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00114791 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

