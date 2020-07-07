SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 1.4%

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, 17,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 30,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of SRG Graphite and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

