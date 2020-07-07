StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $596,231.59 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $596,231.59 and $2,333.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00011177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00059833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00112389 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,519,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,380 tokens.

StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

