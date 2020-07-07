Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 5.2%

Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, 10,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 394% from the average session volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

