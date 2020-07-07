THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0002 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and HitBTC. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $10,640.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000999 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

