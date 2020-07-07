TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Up 4.7%

TLOU Energy Ltd (LON:TLOU)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 2,854,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,070,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

