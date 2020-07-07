Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Up 2.6%

Touchstar PLC (LON:TST) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.25 ($0.72), 32,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,013% from the average session volume of 2,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.75 ($0.70).

The company has a market cap of $4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.60.

Touchstar Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

