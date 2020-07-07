VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.32), approximately 7,596 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,096% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.30).

The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.43.

About VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

