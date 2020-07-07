VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $132,664.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.71 or 1.00512740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122993 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007003 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000443 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,885,224 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

