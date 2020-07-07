Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Trading Down 0.3%

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$124.69 and last traded at C$124.87, approximately 222,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 442,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.30.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Worthing F. Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.16, for a total transaction of C$2,324,853.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,625,783.91.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

