Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Trading Down 0.3%

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$124.69 and last traded at C$124.87, approximately 222,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 442,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.30.
WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76.
In other Waste Connections news, Director Worthing F. Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.16, for a total transaction of C$2,324,853.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,625,783.91.
Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.