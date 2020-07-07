Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,221.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,233 ($15.17).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,035 ($12.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

WEIR traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,117.50 ($13.75). The stock had a trading volume of 443,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,034.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.45.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

