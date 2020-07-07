Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, 28,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 33,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 5,250.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

