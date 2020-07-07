WhiteCoin Price Down 26.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $27.91 million and approximately $867,382.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LBank, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

