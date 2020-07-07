Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $199.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.89 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $196.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $817.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.30 million to $844.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $834.42 million, with estimates ranging from $751.60 million to $890.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after buying an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after buying an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the period.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,202. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.