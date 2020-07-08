$0.16 EPS Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Simply Good Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

