-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

PAC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,528. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

