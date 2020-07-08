$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.03. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

