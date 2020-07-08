15,382 Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,031,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

FDHY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,207. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

