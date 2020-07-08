1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Up 0.4%

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOB. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 342,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

