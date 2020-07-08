$22.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $22.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.91 billion and the lowest is $22.25 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $76.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.31 billion to $78.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.78 billion to $82.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

