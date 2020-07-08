4,000 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

