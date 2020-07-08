639 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,017.30. 2,052,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,133. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,059.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of -872.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.75.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

