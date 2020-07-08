765 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,493,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

