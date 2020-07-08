Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Trading Down 4.5%

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 44,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

