ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

