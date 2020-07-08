Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.