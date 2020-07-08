Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.87

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.87 and last traded at $216.33, with a volume of 1783800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

