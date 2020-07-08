Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Up 39.8%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) shot up 39.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 25,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 520% from the average session volume of 4,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit