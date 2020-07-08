Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Up 39.8%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) shot up 39.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 25,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 520% from the average session volume of 4,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.