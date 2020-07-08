Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

