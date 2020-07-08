Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 1.3%

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

About Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

