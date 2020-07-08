Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) Trading Up 155.7%

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:ANAV)’s share price was up 155.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 5,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV)

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Riverside, California.

