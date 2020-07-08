Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First American Trust FSB’s 9th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,503.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,427.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,356.98. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,536.87.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

