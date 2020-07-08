Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,536.87.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $13.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,503.60. 1,579,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,427.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,356.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

