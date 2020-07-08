Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $80.99 on Wednesday, reaching $3,081.11. 5,023,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,069.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,609.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

