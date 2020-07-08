Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $80.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,081.11. 5,014,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,168.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,069.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

