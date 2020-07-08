Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Amgen by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,540. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.88. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.