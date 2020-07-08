Analysts Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce $4.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $21.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $22.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $25.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,110,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.07. 8,364,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.