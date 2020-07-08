ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Up 5.6%

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

