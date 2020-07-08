Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 14.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. 29,104,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,403,880. The company has a market cap of $1,641.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

