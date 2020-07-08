Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $214.10. 387,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,657. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit