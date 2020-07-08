Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $214.10. 387,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,657. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

